  • Cencora reported adjusted operating income was $885.7 million, a 20.7% increase on a Y/Y basis.
  • Cencora is updating its fiscal year 2024 financial guidance to reflect its expected strong business performance for the full fiscal year.
Cencora Inc’s COR, formerly AmerisourceBergen Corporation, first quarter 2024 adjusted EPS reached $3.28, up from $2.71 Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.89.

In the first quarter, revenue was $72.3 billion, up 15% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $69.17 billion, reflecting a 15.9% increase in revenue within U.S. Healthcare Solutions and a 6.9% increase in revenue within International Healthcare Solutions.

The adjusted gross profit margin was 3.31%, a decrease of 7 basis points from the prior-year quarter, due to the decline in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions gross profit margin related to increased sales of products labeled for diabetes and/or weight loss in the GLP-1 class, which have lower gross profit margins, partially offset by increased sales of COVID-19 vaccines, which have higher gross profit margins.

The adjusted operating income was $885.7 million, a 20.7% increase on a Y/Y basis.

Guidance: Cencora is updating its fiscal year 2024 financial guidance to reflect its expected strong business performance for the full fiscal year, including the incremental contributions from commercial COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the first quarter.

Cencora expects FY24 revenue growth of 10%-12%, up from the prior guidance of 7%-10% on a constant currency basis.

U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue growth to be 11%-13%, up from a previous range of 7%-10%.

The company sees FY24 adjusted EPS of $13.25-$13.50, compared to the prior guidance of $12.70-$13.00, versus the consensus of $12.91.

Adjusted consolidated operating income growth to be 8%-10%, up from the previous range of 4%-6%.

Price Action: COR shares are up 4.41% at $230.26 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Company

