Intel, American Express And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Express Company AXP to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $16.00 billion before the opening bell. American Express shares fell 0.8% to $186.50 in after-hours trading.

Intel Corporation INTC reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the first quarter. Intel shares dipped 10.9% to $44.16 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Colgate-Palmolive Company CL to earn 85 cents per share on revenue of $4.90 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Colgate-Palmolive shares gained 0.7% to $81.80 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Western Digital Corporation WDC reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter. The company expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion and third-quarter adjusted earnings per share in the range of losses of 10 cents per share to earnings of 20 cents per share. Western Digital shares fell 5% to $57.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen Hamilton shares slipped 0.02% to $128.85 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer: This Healthcare Stock Is 'Too Risky,' But Shares Jumped 64% Over Past Month