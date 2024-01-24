Netflix, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at 56 cents per share on revenue of $31.48 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.7% to $17.31 in after-hours trading.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company added 13.12 million net paid subscribers in the fourth quarter. Netflix shares surged 8.7% to $534.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Tesla, Inc. TSLA to earn 74 cents per share on revenue of $25.59 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares rose 0.5% to $210.14 in after-hours trading.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter. Intuitive Surgical shares jumped 6.1% to $394.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories ABT to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $10.18 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares rose 0.2% to $114.20 in after-hours trading.

