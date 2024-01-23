Verizon, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $34.58 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares rose 0.2% to $39.65 in after-hours trading.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter. However, the company said it sees a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss. United Airlines shares surged 6.1% to $40.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Netflix, Inc. NFLX to earn $2.22 per share on revenue of $8.72 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares rose 0.1% to $486.37 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, Johnson & Johnson JNJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $20.99 billion. Johnson & Johnson shares slipped 0.1% to $162.37 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company PG to post quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $21.47 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.2% to $148.14 in after-hours trading.

