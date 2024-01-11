Infosys, Richardson Electronics And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to report quarterly earnings at 18 cents per share on revenue of $4.63 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares fell 0.4% to $18.03 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 18 cents per share on revenue of $4.63 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares fell 0.4% to $18.03 in after-hours trading. KB Home KBH reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but said homes delivered fell 10% to 3,407 in the three months ended Nov. 30, 2023. KB Home shares fell 1.1% to $62.50 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but said homes delivered fell 10% to 3,407 in the three months ended Nov. 30, 2023. KB Home shares fell 1.1% to $62.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. BBCP to earn 18 cents per share on revenue of $119.69 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Concrete Pumping shares rose 0.4% to close at $7.93 on Wednesday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL posted weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Richardson Electronics shares dipped 13% to $10.87 in the after-hours trading session.

posted weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Richardson Electronics shares dipped 13% to $10.87 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International Corporation NTIC to post quarterly earnings at 18 cents per share on revenue of $21 million before the opening bell. Northern Technologies shares gained 2% to $12.55 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Cramer Says This Is An 'Interesting, Good' Stock: 'I Think At $14, You Should Be A Buyer'