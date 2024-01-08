Commercial Metals, Boot Barn And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Commercial Metals Company CMC to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion before the opening bell. Commercial Metals shares gained 1.2% to $48.82 in after-hours trading.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT issued preliminary results for the third quarter, expecting to report net sales of $520.4 million for the period. The company also expects EPS at or above the high end of its earlier issued guidance range of $1.79. Boot Barn shares gained 3.9% to $74.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Helen of Troy Limited HELE to earn $2.75 per share on revenue of $544.39 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.5% to $116.60 in after-hours trading.

Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN named Michael Testa as CFO, succeeding David Lund. Trinity Capital shares fell 0.5% to $14.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF to post quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share on revenue of $1.24 billion after the closing bell. Jefferies Financial shares gained 0.8% to $40.45 in after-hours trading.

