Commercial Metals, Boot Barn And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 8, 2024 3:28 AM | 1 min read
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Commercial Metals Company CMC to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion before the opening bell. Commercial Metals shares gained 1.2% to $48.82 in after-hours trading.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT issued preliminary results for the third quarter, expecting to report net sales of $520.4 million for the period. The company also expects EPS at or above the high end of its earlier issued guidance range of $1.79. Boot Barn shares gained 3.9% to $74.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Helen of Troy Limited HELE to earn $2.75 per share on revenue of $544.39 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.5% to $116.60 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN named Michael Testa as CFO, succeeding David Lund. Trinity Capital shares fell 0.5% to $14.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF to post quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share on revenue of $1.24 billion after the closing bell. Jefferies Financial shares gained 0.8% to $40.45 in after-hours trading.

Posted In: EarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch