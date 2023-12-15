2U And 3 Other Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed higher by over 150 points on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Delcath Systems

The Trade: Delcath Systems, Inc. DCTH Chief Medical Officer Vojo Vukovic acquired a total of 40,000 shares an average price of $3.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $120,000.

Chief Medical Officer Vojo Vukovic acquired a total of 40,000 shares an average price of $3.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $120,000. What’s Happening: On Nov. 13, Delcath Systems posted downbeat quarterly results.

On Nov. 13, Delcath Systems posted downbeat quarterly results. What Delcath Systems Does: Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers.

2U

The Trade : 2U, Inc. TWOU Chief Product Officer Aaron McCullough acquired a total of 51,565 shares at an average price of $0.99. To acquire these shares, it cost around $50,895.

: Chief Product Officer Aaron McCullough acquired a total of 51,565 shares at an average price of $0.99. To acquire these shares, it cost around $50,895. What’s Happening : 2U, last month, reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut 2023 revenue guidance.

: 2U, last month, reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut 2023 revenue guidance. What 2U Does: 2U Inc provides educational technology services for nonprofit colleges and universities.

Crexendo

The Trade : Crexendo, Inc. CXDO Chief Revenue Officer Jon Brinton acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $3.03. The insider spent around 6,050 to buy those shares.

: Chief Revenue Officer Jon Brinton acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $3.03. The insider spent around 6,050 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On Nov. 9, Crexendo posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

: On Nov. 9, Crexendo posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. What Crexendo Does: Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services.

Elys Game Technology

The Trade : Elys Game Technology, Corp. ELYS 10% owner Gold Street Capital Corp acquired a total of 807,530 shares at an average price of $0.16. The insider spent around $129,205 to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Gold Street Capital Corp acquired a total of 807,530 shares at an average price of $0.16. The insider spent around $129,205 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On Nov. 7, Elys Game Technology announced a market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment that unlocks immediate access to the lucrative Colorado sports betting market.

: On Nov. 7, Elys Game Technology announced a market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment that unlocks immediate access to the lucrative Colorado sports betting market. What Elys Game Technology Does: Elys Game Technology Corp is a fastest growing and technologically advanced Sports Betting and virtual sports betting products provider in the regulated business to business and business to consumer markets.

