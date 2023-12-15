Costco, Darden Restaurants And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares rose 0.6% to $164.00 in after-hours trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter and announced a special cash dividend of $15 per share. Costco shares rose 1.3% to $639.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Lennar Corporation LEN posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. The company also said it sees net orders of 17,500-18,000 for the current quarter. Lennar shares fell 3.1% to $150.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Scholastic Corporation SCHL posted weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company’s board also approved an additional $66 million for share repurchases. Scholastic shares fell 12% to $36.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT to post a quarterly loss at 7 cents per share on revenue of $3.00 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Red Cat shares gained 6% to $0.62 in after-hours trading.

