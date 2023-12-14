Jabil, Costco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. JBL to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1.9% to $122.87 in after-hours trading.

Adobe Inc. ADBE posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for full-year 2024. Adobe shares fell 4.9% to $593.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation COST to earn $3.42 per share on revenue of $57.68 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $642.22 in after-hours trading.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. MWA posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also said it sees first-quarter consolidated net sales of $245 million to $255 million. Mueller Water Products shares fell 2.2% to $13.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lennar Corporation LEN to post quarterly earnings at $4.61 per share on revenue of $10.22 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares gained 0.1% to $145.25 in after-hours trading.

