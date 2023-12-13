ABM Industries, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $2.03 billion before the opening bell. ABM shares rose 1.9% to $45.19 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $2.03 billion before the opening bell. ABM shares rose 1.9% to $45.19 in after-hours trading. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company said it received FDA PMA supplement approval for its next-generation Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX. ReShape Lifesciences shares jumped 52.3% to $0.3822 in the after-hours trading session.

shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company said it received FDA PMA supplement approval for its next-generation Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX. ReShape Lifesciences shares jumped 52.3% to $0.3822 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. REVG to earn 34 cents per share on revenue of $666.13 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. REV Group shares gained 1.6% to $17.34 in after-hours trading.

UGI Corporation UGI named Mario Longhi as interim Chief Executive Officer. Roger Perreault has stepped down as CEO and President, effective immediately. UGI shares gained 3% to $22.76 in after-hours trading.

named Mario Longhi as interim Chief Executive Officer. Roger Perreault has stepped down as CEO and President, effective immediately. UGI shares gained 3% to $22.76 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Adobe Inc. ADBE to post quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares gained 0.1% to $634.48 in after-hours trading.

