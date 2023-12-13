ABM Industries, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading...
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects ABM Industries Incorporated ABM to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $2.03 billion before the opening bell. ABM shares rose 1.9% to $45.19 in after-hours trading.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company said it received FDA PMA supplement approval for its next-generation Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX. ReShape Lifesciences shares jumped 52.3% to $0.3822 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. REVG to earn 34 cents per share on revenue of $666.13 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. REV Group shares gained 1.6% to $17.34 in after-hours trading.
- UGI Corporation UGI named Mario Longhi as interim Chief Executive Officer. Roger Perreault has stepped down as CEO and President, effective immediately. UGI shares gained 3% to $22.76 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Adobe Inc. ADBE to post quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares gained 0.1% to $634.48 in after-hours trading.
