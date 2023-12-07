Dollar General, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 2.9% to $130.10 in after-hours trading.

Verint Systems VRNT reported better-than-expected financial results for its third quarter and issued guidance. Verint shares jumped 11.5% to $26.80 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected financial results for its third quarter and issued guidance. Verint shares jumped 11.5% to $26.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU to earn $2.28 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion after the closing bell. Lululemon shares slipped 0.1% to $460.63 in the after-hours trading session.

Couchbase, Inc. BASE reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong revenue outlook for FY24. Couchbase shares rose 1.9% to $20.31 in the after-hours trading session.

Couchbase shares rose 1.9% to $20.31 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. AVGO to post quarterly earnings at $10.98 per share on revenue of $9.41 billion. The company will release earnings results after the markets close. Broadcom shares gained 0.2% to $905.50 in after-hours trading.

