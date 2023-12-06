Campbell Soup, SentinelOne And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company CPB to report quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share on revenue of $2.52 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares gained 0.6% to $40.60 in after-hours trading.

Asana, Inc. ASAN posted upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for FY24. Asana shares, however, fell 10.1% to $20.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect THOR Industries, Inc. THO to earn 98 cents per share on revenue of $2.50 billion before the opening bell. THOR Industries shares gained 1.9% to $105.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

SentinelOne, Inc. S reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its annual revenue outlook. SentinelOne shares surged 15.3% to $23.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. GME to post a quarterly loss at 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. The company will release earnings results after the markets close. GameStop shares gained 1.9% to $15.19 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Kroger Stock After Last Week's Upbeat Earnings Report