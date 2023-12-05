US Stocks Down; JM Smucker Posts Upbeat Earnings

Loading... Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 50 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.23% to 36,120.88 while the NASDAQ fell 0.40% to 14,129.09. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,556.06.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares fell by just 0.05% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, financial shares dipped by 0.6%.

Top Headline

J.M. Smucker Company SJM reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted a second-quarter FY24 sales decline of 12% year-on-year to $1.94 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.95 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.59 beat the consensus estimate of $2.47.

J.M. Smucker revised FY24 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.25 - $9.65 (prior $9.45 - $9.85) versus the consensus of $9.48.

Equities Trading UP

Volato Group, Inc. SOAR shares shot up 72% to $15.13.

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR got a boost, shooting 67% to $1.0199 after the company announced initial results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of stenoparib in women with advanced ovarian cancer.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW shares were also up, gaining 78% to $0.1279.

Equities Trading DOWN

Replimune Group, Inc. REPL shares dropped 51% to $6.00 after the company announced results from the primary analysis of the CERPASS trial evaluating RP1 in combination with cemiplimab for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic CSCC and provided initial data for all patients in the anti-PD1 failed melanoma cohort of the IGNYTE clinical trial.

Shares of iBio, Inc. IBIO were down 41% to $1.60 after the company announced pricing of a $4.5 million public offering.

Designer Brands Inc. DBI was down, falling 31% to $8.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and lowered FY23 adjusted EPS guidance.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $73.72 while gold traded up 0.1% at $2,043.60.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $24.77 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.8% to $3.8055.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5% The German DAX rose 0.4% French CAC 40 rose 0.4%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.1%.

Industrial producer prices in the Eurozone fell by 9.4% year-over-year in October versus a 12.4% decline a month ago. The HCOB Eurozone services PMI was revised higher to 48.7 in November compared to a preliminary level of 48.2, and versus 47.8 in October.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI was rose to 50.9 in November versus a preliminary reading of 50.5, while French services PMI came at 45.4 in November versus preliminary estimates of 45.3. German services PMI was revised higher to 49.6 in November versus a preliminary reading of 48.7.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 1.37%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.91% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 1.67%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, climbed 0.63%.

The S&P Global India services PMI fell to 56.9 in November compared to prior month’s reading of 58.4, while Caixin China General service PMI rose to 51.5 in November versus 50.4 a month ago. The au Jibun Bank Japan services PMI was revised lower to 50.8 in November compared to a preliminary reading of 51.7, while S&P Global Hong Kong SAR PMI climbed to 50.1 in November compared to 48.9 a month ago. The Reserve Bank of Australia held its cash rates at 4.35% during its recent meeting.

Economics

The ISM services index will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

