Kroger, Dell And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at 90 cents per share on revenue of $33.91 billion before the opening bell, according to Benzinga Pro. Kroger shares gained 0.4% to $43.83 in after-hours trading.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB reported upbeat earnings results for its second quarter and increased its quarterly cash dividend by 10%. La-Z-Boy shares climbed 2.5% to $32.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. DELL to earn $1.46 per share on revenue of $23.02 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Dell shares gained 0.8% to $75.64 in after-hours trading.

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX reported better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter and raised its FY24 revenue guidance. Nutanix shares jumped 8.5% to $45.08 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL to post quarterly earnings at 75 cents per share on revenue of $826.21 million before the opening bell. Cracker Barrel shares gained 2.3% to $76.80 in after-hours trading.

