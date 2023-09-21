FedEx, FactSet Research And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $535.28 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares rose 0.1% to $424.00 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $535.28 million before the opening bell. FactSet Research shares rose 0.1% to $424.00 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corp FDX reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company lowered its full-year revenue guidance, but raised its earnings outlook. FedEx shares gained 2.5% to $9.03 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company lowered its full-year revenue guidance, but raised its earnings outlook. FedEx shares gained 2.5% to $9.03 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI to have earned $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Darden Restaurants shares fell 1.2% to $147.70 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

KB Home KBH reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its third quarter and increased the full-year 2023 housing revenue forecast. KB Home shares fell 2% to $47.09 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its third quarter and increased the full-year 2023 housing revenue forecast. KB Home shares fell 2% to $47.09 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Scholastic Corporation SCHL to post a quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $268.79 million after the closing bell. Scholastic shares gained 3.1% to $40.60 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Top 4 Financial Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff