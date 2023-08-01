Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH stock is sinking Tuesday morning following its weak Occupancy forecast for 2024 and beyond.

NCLH reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 85.7% year-on-year to $2.21 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.18 billion.

Total revenue was up 33% versus 2019, with total revenue per Passenger Cruise Day up approximately 15% as reported and in constant currency.

Occupancy reached approximately 105%, slightly lower than in the second quarter of 2019, reflecting its strategic shift to longer, more immersive itineraries.

Total cruise operating expenses were $1.38 billion versus $1.07 billion last year.

The company reported an operating income of $272.5 million with an operating margin of 12.4% versus a loss of $(396.8) million last year.

The company held $899.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2023. Operating cash flow for six months totaled $1.53 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $0.30 beat the consensus of $0.27.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $515 million.

Outlook: NCLH expects adjusted EPS of about $0.80 (prior view $0.75) for FY23 against the consensus of $0.78.

For Q3, the company sees Adjusted EPS of $0.70 for Q3 (consensus $0.79).

It expects Occupancy of 103.5% (consistent with prior guidance) for FY23 and 106% for Q3.

For 2024 and beyond, NCLH expects Occupancy to be approximately 200 basis points lower relative to 2019.

Price Action: NCLH shares are trading lower by 14.7% at $18.83 on the last check Tuesday.