Nasdaq Up 1%; Meta Shares Surge Following Upbeat Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.15% to 35,573.49 while the NASDAQ rose 1.03% to 14,273.02. The S&P 500, also rose, gaining, 0.55% to 4,591.91.

Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares jumped 7% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Meta Platforms reported second quarter revenue of $32 billion, which was up 11% year-over-year. The revenue total came in ahead of a Street consensus estimate of $31.12 billion. Earnings per share totaled $2.98 in the second quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of $2.91.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $79.94 while gold traded down 1.3% at $1,944.80.

Silver traded down 2.7% to $24.30 on Thursday while copper fell 0.9% to $3.8670.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.32%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.33% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.08% The German DAX gained 1.5% French CAC 40 climbed 2.03% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index jumped 1.98%.

The European Central Bank increased interest rates by 25 basis points. Germany's GfK Consumer Climate Indicator increased to -24.4 heading into August versus a revised reading of -25.2 in the previous month. Consumer confidence in Italy fell to 106.7 in July from 108.6 in the prior month, while manufacturing confidence index declined to 99.3 in July versus a revised 100.2 a month ago.

Spain's retail trade growth increased to 6.4% year-over-year in June versus a revised 6.1% in the prior month, while jobless rate declined to 11.6% in the second quarter from 13.3% in the prior three-month period. UK car production rose 16.2% year-over-year to 84,767 units in June.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.68%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.20% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rising 1.41%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, fell 0.7%.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (lifted the base rate by 25bps to 5.75%. Profits earned by Chinese industrial firms fell by 16.8% from a year ago to CNY 3,388.46 billion during the first six months of the year. Australia's import prices declined by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter in three months to June, while export prices fell by 8.5% on quarter.

Economics

