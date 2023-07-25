Investor Optimism Improves Further After Dow Rises For 11th Straight Session

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall sentiment among U.S. investors on Monday.

The Dow Jones moved higher on Monday, recording its longest winning streak since Feb. 2017 ahead of major policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index notched gains for the eleventh straight session.

Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. After the closing bell, NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the third quarter.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 184 points to 35,411.24 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.40% at 4,554.64, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.19% at 14,058.87 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, General Electric Company GE and General Motors Company GM today.

At a current reading of 83.0, the index remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 82.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

