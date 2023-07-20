Johnson & Johnson, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to post quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $24.66 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.2% to $159.09 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $24.66 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.2% to $159.09 in after-hours trading. Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter, but said operating margin narrowed to 9.6% from 14.6% in the year-ago period. Tesla shares fell 4.2% to $279.07 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its second quarter, but said operating margin narrowed to 9.6% from 14.6% in the year-ago period. Tesla shares fell 4.2% to $279.07 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting American Airlines Group Inc. AAL to have earned $1.58 per share on revenue of $13.74 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Airlines shares rose 2.2% to $19.00 in after-hours trading.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter, while sales missed expectations. Netflix shares fell 8.1% to $438.70 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter, while sales missed expectations. Netflix shares fell 8.1% to $438.70 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories ABT to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares rose 0.3% to $107.60 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Top 5 Risk Off Stocks That May Crash This Month