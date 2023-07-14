Citigroup Likely To Report Lower Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Citigroup Inc. C is expected to report its second-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on July 14, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $2.19 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $19.27 billion.

Citigroup shares rose 0.6% to close at $47.68 on Thursday and added 0.5% in the after-hours trading session.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $51 to $46 on July 11, 2023. This analyst sees around 4% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $51 to $46 on July 11, 2023. This analyst sees around 4% downside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%. Wells Fargo analyst Whit Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $65 to $60 on June 28, 2023. This analyst sees around 26% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Whit Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $65 to $60 on June 28, 2023. This analyst sees around 26% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $50 to $48 on May 25, 2023. This analyst sees around 1% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst David Konrad maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $50 to $48 on May 25, 2023. This analyst sees around 1% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $56 to $68 on April 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 43% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst James Fotheringham maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $56 to $68 on April 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 43% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $75 to $78 on April 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 64% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Read This Next: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields