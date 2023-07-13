Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

3M Company MMM

Dividend Yield: 5.89%

5.89% B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $110 on July 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $120 to $100 on July 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Recent News: 3M recently reached a lawsuit settlement deal of $10.3 billion, payable over 13 years, with several U.S.-based public water suppliers (PWS) related to PFAS remediation.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

Dividend Yield: 3.50%

3.50% BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Market Perform rating and decreased the price target from $185 to $180 on April 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $181 to $203 on Dec. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Recent News: United Parcel Service workers were reportedly heading towards a strike, as no agreement could be reached between the company and Teamsters.

Ryder System, Inc. R

Dividend Yield: 3.34%

3.34% Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $100 to $80 on April 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Justin Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $91 to $100 on Feb. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Recent News: Ryder System increased its quarterly cash dividend from $0.62 to $0.71 per share.

