Kura Sushi USA Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS is expected to report its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results after the closing bell on July 6, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at 13 cents per share, up from year-ago earnings of 5 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $49.57 million.

Kura Sushi shares fell 4.1% to close at $87.57 on Wednesday and lost 0.6% in the after-hours trading session.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower initiaed coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $88 on June 2, 2023. This analyst sees around 0.5% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $70 to $88 on April 5, 2023. This analyst sees around 0.5% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Roth MKM analyst George Kelly maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $65 to $90 on April 5, 2023. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Joshua Long reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $85 on Jan. 13, 2023. This analyst sees around 3% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $70 to $53 on Jan. 6, 2023. This analyst sees around 39% downside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 66%.

