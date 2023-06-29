McCormick, BlackBerry And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

- Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. McCormick named Brendan Foley as CEO, effective Sept. 1. McCormick shares fell 1.5% to close at $91.85 on Wednesday.
- BlackBerry Limited BB reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results. BlackBerry shares jumped 11.8% to $5.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to have earned $3.71 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Acuity Brands shares gained 2.2% to $164.12 in after-hours trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $3.7 billion and $4.1 billion versus estimates of $3.89 billion. The company anticipates a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of $1.12 to $1.26 per share versus estimates for a loss of $1.06 per share. Micron shares surged 3% to $69.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. NKE to post quarterly earnings at 67 cents per share on revenue of $12.59 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 0.2% to $113.28 in after-hours trading.
