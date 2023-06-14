Lennar, RadNet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

- Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation LEN to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $7.17 billion after the closing bell. Lennar shares gained 0.4% to $116.42 in after-hours trading.
- RadNet, Inc RDNT reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,575,000 shares at $29.75 per share. RadNet shares dropped 8.2% to $30.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL to have earned 3 cents per share on revenue of $20.19 million after the closing bell. RF Industries shares gained 2.6% to $4.80 in after-hours trading.
- Inventiva S.A. IVA shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company announced its Phase II clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor in patients with T2D and NAFLD achieved its primary efficacy endpoint. Inventiva shares surged 22.6% to $4.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB to post a quarterly loss at 5 cents per share on revenue of $48.56 million before the opening bell. Aurora Cannabis shares fell 1% to $0.5799 in after-hours trading.
Read This Next: $3.6M Bet On Asana? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.