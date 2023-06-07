Campbell Soup, United Natural Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

- Wall Street expects United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI to report quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share on revenue of $7.51 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares gained 1.4% to $27.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Stitch Fix shares climbed 5.2% to $3.87 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Campbell Soup Company CPB to have earned 65 cents per share on revenue of $2.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell Soup shares gained 0.8% to $51.00 in after-hours trading.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Calavo Growers shares tumbled 10.7% to $29.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect GameStop Corp. GME to post a quarterly loss at 12 cents per share on revenue of $1.36 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares gained 1.1% to $24.95 in after-hours trading.
