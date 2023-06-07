Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Extreme Greed' Zone After US Stocks Settle Higher

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Extreme Greed" zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher, with the S&P 500 trading near a nine-month high level on Tuesday.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares dropped 12% on Tuesday after the SEC sued the company in NY federal court. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH shares jumped 78% after the company announced preclinical results for HT-ALZ for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 10 points to 33,573.28 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.24% at 4,283.85, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.36% to settle at 13,276.42 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, Campbell Soup Company CPB and GameStop Corp. GME today.

At a current reading of 75.0, the index moved to the "Extreme Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 73.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Read Next: Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio This Quarter