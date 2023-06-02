Lululemon, Five Below And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. For the full fiscal year, Lululemon sees revenue coming in a range of $9.44 billion to $9.51 billion, which would be up 17% year-over-year at the mid-point. Full-year earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $11.74 to $11.94. Lululemon shares jumped 13.3% to $372.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company also said it sees third-quarter revenue of approximately $8.85 billion versus estimates of $8.72 billion. Broadcom shares dropped 1.8% to $775.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Yunji Inc. YJ is expected to release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the opening bell on June 2, 2023. Yunji shares jumped 11.9% to $0.2374 in the after-hours trading session.
- Five Below, Inc. FIVE posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. Five Below shares gained 5.7% to $179.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong projections. MongoDB shares jumped 23.8% to $363.90 in after-hours trading.
