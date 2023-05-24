ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Analog Devices, Nvidia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2023 4:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Wall Street expects Analog Devices, Inc. ADI to post quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion before the opening bell. Analog Devices shares gained 1.9% to $191.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its annual projections. Palo Alto shares surged 4.1% to $197.48 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to have earned 92 cents per share on revenue of $6.52 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares rose 0.1% to $307.22 in after-hours trading.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter said inventory fell 6.3% year-over-year. Urban Outfitters shares climbed 8.6% to $28.94 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Kohl's Corporation KSS to post a quarterly loss at 42 cents per share on revenue of $3.34 billion after the closing bell. Kohl's shares rose 0.1% to $19.28 in after-hours trading.

 

Read This Next: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Financial Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved