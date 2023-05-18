ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Gambling.com Earnings Beat Estimates In Q1, Raises FY23 Outlook

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2023 11:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Gambling.Com Group Limited GAMB reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 36.3% year-over-year to $26.69 million, beating the consensus of $25.17 million
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.20, which beat the consensus of $0.17. Adjusted EPS in the year-ago quarter was $0.12.
  • Strength in iCasino performance marketing revenue in many global markets with higher new depositing customers aided quarterly results.
  • North American revenue grew 33% Y/Y for the quarter to $14.1 million. The company delivered more than 88,000 new depositing customers.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 49% Y/Y to $10.7 million, and margin expended by 300 bps to 40%.
  • The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents of $33.56 million.
  • "We have established a record of consistently delivering market-leading organic revenue growth compared to our publicly-traded peers, as well as strong Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow," commented Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.
  • FY23 Outlook: Gambling.com raised FY23 guidance. The company sees $95 million-$99 million, higher than earlier guidance of $93 million-$97 million. The consensus stands at $95.02 million. 
  • GAMB sees Adjusted EBITDA of $33 million-$37 million, higher than earlier guidance of $32 million-$36 million.
  • Price Action: GAMB shares traded lower by 1.93% at $9.64 on the last check Thursday.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsEquitiesNewsSports BettingGuidanceSmall CapMarketsGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved