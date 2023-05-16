Home Depot, Capital One Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

- Wall Street expects The Home Depot, Inc. HD to post quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $35.02 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares rose 0.1% to $288.80 in after-hours trading.
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased 9.922 million shares of Capital One Financial Corp COF worth close to $1 billion. Capital One shares jumped 6% to $94.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS to have earned $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Keysight shares fell 0.1% to $148.73 in after-hours trading.
- Ducommun Incorporated DCO reported the pricing of its public offering of 2,000,000 shares of common stock at $40.00 per share. Ducommun shares dropped 11.1% to $43.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. BIDU to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion before the opening bell. Baidu shares fell 0.3% to $127.20 in after-hours trading.
