ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Disney, Occidental Petroleum And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2023 4:44 AM | 1 min read
Disney, Occidental Petroleum And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion before the opening bell. Teva shares rose 0.2% to $9.12 in after-hours trading.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Occidental Petroleum shares fell 1.5% to $58.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Performance Food Group Company PFGC to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $13.90 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Performance Food shares gained 0.1% to $61.71 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and cut its 2023 outlook. H&R Block shares dropped 8.3% to $30.03 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company DIS to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $19.43 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares gained 0.3% to $102.45 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Check Out 3 Health Care Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved