Disney, Occidental Petroleum And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion before the opening bell. Teva shares rose 0.2% to $9.12 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion before the opening bell. Teva shares rose 0.2% to $9.12 in after-hours trading. Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Occidental Petroleum shares fell 1.5% to $58.05 in the after-hours trading session.

reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Occidental Petroleum shares fell 1.5% to $58.05 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Performance Food Group Company PFGC to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $13.90 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Performance Food shares gained 0.1% to $61.71 in after-hours trading.

H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and cut its 2023 outlook. H&R Block shares dropped 8.3% to $30.03 in the after-hours trading session.

reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and cut its 2023 outlook. H&R Block shares dropped 8.3% to $30.03 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company DIS to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $19.43 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares gained 0.3% to $102.45 in after-hours trading.

