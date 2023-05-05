Apple, Coinbase And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.78 billion before the opening bell. Warner Bros. Discovery shares fell 0.7% to $12.25 in after-hours trading.

DoorDash, Inc. DASH reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and increased its core profit outlook for the year. DoorDash shares jumped 4.7% to $65.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Johnson Controls International plc JCI to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares gained 2.1% to $59.75 in after-hours trading.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Coinbase shares gained 9.2% to $53.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Apple Inc. AAPL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company raised its dividend and announced a $90 billion buyback program. Apple shares gained 2.5% to $169.92 in after-hours trading.

