Apple, Coinbase And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2023 4:01 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.78 billion before the opening bell. Warner Bros. Discovery shares fell 0.7% to $12.25 in after-hours trading.
  • DoorDash, Inc. DASH reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and increased its core profit outlook for the year. DoorDash shares jumped 4.7% to $65.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Johnson Controls International plc JCI to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares gained 2.1% to $59.75 in after-hours trading.

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Coinbase shares gained 9.2% to $53.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Apple Inc. AAPL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. The company raised its dividend and announced a $90 billion buyback program. Apple shares gained 2.5% to $169.92 in after-hours trading.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

