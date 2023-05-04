Apple, Kellogg And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Kellogg Company K to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.5% to close at $71.53 on Wednesday.

to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.5% to close at $71.53 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM reported better-than-expected sales results for its second quarter, but issued weak Q3 guidance. QUALCOMM shares dropped 6.6% to $105.41 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected sales results for its second quarter, but issued weak Q3 guidance. QUALCOMM shares dropped 6.6% to $105.41 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. AAPL to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $92.98 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares fell 1.1% to $165.60 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Etsy, Inc. ETSY reported stronger-than-expected sales for its first quarter. Etsy shares gained 4.1% to $102.97 in the after-hours trading session.

reported stronger-than-expected sales for its first quarter. Etsy shares gained 4.1% to $102.97 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect PG&E Corporation PCG to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares fell 0.5% to $17.20 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Over $2M Bet On Vivani Medical? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying