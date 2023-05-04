ñol


Apple, Kellogg And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2023 4:18 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Kellogg Company K to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.5% to close at $71.53 on Wednesday.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM reported better-than-expected sales results for its second quarter, but issued weak Q3 guidance. QUALCOMM shares dropped 6.6% to $105.41 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. AAPL to have earned $1.43 per share on revenue of $92.98 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares fell 1.1% to $165.60 in after-hours trading.

  • Etsy, Inc. ETSY reported stronger-than-expected sales for its first quarter. Etsy shares gained 4.1% to $102.97 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect PG&E Corporation PCG to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares fell 0.5% to $17.20 in after-hours trading.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas

