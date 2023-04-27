Meta Platforms, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Mastercard Incorporated MA to post a quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 0.2% to $367.48 in after-hours trading.

Meta Platforms META reported better-than-expected Q1 results and also announced an increase in active users. Meta shares jumped 11.7% to $233.79 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $124.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares rose 1.9% to $106.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Roku, Inc. ROKU reported better-than-expected revenue for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 sales guidance. Roku shares gained 2.2% to $57.79 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. CAT to post quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $15.26 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 0.7% to $217.69 in after-hours trading.

