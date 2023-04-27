ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Meta Platforms, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2023 4:09 AM | 1 min read
Meta Platforms, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Mastercard Incorporated MA to post a quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 0.2% to $367.48 in after-hours trading.
  • Meta Platforms META reported better-than-expected Q1 results and also announced an increase in active users. Meta shares jumped 11.7% to $233.79 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $124.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares rose 1.9% to $106.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Roku, Inc. ROKU reported better-than-expected revenue for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 sales guidance. Roku shares gained 2.2% to $57.79 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. CAT to post quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $15.26 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 0.7% to $217.69 in after-hours trading.

 

Read This Next: These 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasData Processing & Outsourced ServicesInformation TechnologyStocks To WatchStocks to Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved