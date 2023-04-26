ñol


Microsoft, Boeing And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2023 4:15 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects The Boeing Company BA to post a quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $17.57 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares rose 0.4% to $202.89 in after-hours trading.
  • Alphabet Inc. GOOGL reported better-than-expected Q1 results and announced a $70 billion buyback. Alphabet shares gained 1.8% to $105.68 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Meta Platforms, Inc. META to have earned $2.03 per share on revenue of $27.62 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Meta shares rose 2.3% to $212.30 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Microsoft shares jumped 8.5% to $298.86 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect General Dynamics Corporation GD to post quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $9.33 billion before the opening bell. General Dynamics shares rose 1% to $225.00 in after-hours trading.

 

