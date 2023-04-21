Procter & Gamble, CSX And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Procter & Gamble Company PG to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $19.30 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.4% to $151.50 in after-hours trading.

PPG Industries, Inc. PPG posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company also said it sees FY23 adjusted earnings of $6.95 to $7.25 per share. PPG Industries shares gained 1.2% to $143.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA to have earned $3.95 per share on revenue of $15.27 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. HCA Healthcare shares rose 0.8% to $272.99 in the after-hours trading session.

CSX Corporation CSX posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter. CSX shares gained 1.6% to $31.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited SLB to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares gained 0.4% to $52.19 in after-hours trading.

