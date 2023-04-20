Tesla, AT&T And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $30.26 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares fell 0.3% to $19.64 in after-hours trading.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA posted in-line earnings for its first quarter, but sales topped estimates. The company also reported a decrease in operating margins. Tesla shares dropped 6.1% to $169.63 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting American Express Company AXP to have earned $2.65 per share on revenue of $14.03 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Express shares rose 1.2% to $167.00 in the after-hours trading session.

IBM IBM posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. IBM shares gained 1.7% to $128.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. PM to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares gained 1% to $102.52 in after-hours trading.

