Morgan Stanley, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $13.92 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.6% to $90.42 in after-hours trading.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but sales missed estimates. Netflix shares slipped 0.2% to $333.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Tesla, Inc. TSLA to have earned $0.85 per share on revenue of $23.29 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $184.04 in the after-hours trading session.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for FY23. United Airlines shares gained 1.3% to $43.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories ABT to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $9.64 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.1% to $104.27 in after-hours trading.

