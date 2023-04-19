ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Morgan Stanley, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2023 4:19 AM | 1 min read
Morgan Stanley, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $13.92 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.6% to $90.42 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but sales missed estimates. Netflix shares slipped 0.2% to $333.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Tesla, Inc. TSLA to have earned $0.85 per share on revenue of $23.29 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $184.04 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for FY23. United Airlines shares gained 1.3% to $43.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories ABT to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $9.64 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.1% to $104.27 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Check Out 3 Materials Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved