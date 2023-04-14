JPMorgan, Citigroup And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to post quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $36.17 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $128.89 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $36.17 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $128.89 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc. C to have earned $1.68 per share on revenue of $20.02 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.4% to $47.47 in the after-hours trading session.

to have earned $1.68 per share on revenue of $20.02 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.4% to $47.47 in the after-hours trading session. Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Lakeland Industries shares dropped 5.8% to $12.74 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is projected to post quarterly earnings at $6.13 per share on revenue of $89.76 billion. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.2% to $527.50 in after-hours trading.

is projected to post quarterly earnings at $6.13 per share on revenue of $89.76 billion. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.2% to $527.50 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company WFC to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $20.20 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.7% to $39.38 in after-hours trading.

