CarMax, Albertsons Companies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2023 4:07 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. KMX to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.04 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 0.7% to $66.30 in after-hours trading.
  • PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. PriceSmart shares climbed 3.9% to $73.47 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI to have earned $0.67 per share on revenue of $18.18 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Albertsons shares gained 0.4% to $21.29 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS reported the launch of 1.1 million share public offering of common stock. Kura Sushi shares dropped 3.6% to $55.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Skillsoft Corp. SKIL to post a quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $123.97 million after the closing bell. Skillsoft shares gained 0.5% to $2.06 in after-hours trading.

