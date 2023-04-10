PriceSmart, WD-40 Company And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion after the closing bell. PriceSmart shares rose 2% to $71.56 in after-hours trading.

Bunge Limited BG agreed to acquire the port-based refinery located in IMTT's Avondale Terminal, Louisiana from Fuji Oil New Orleans, LLC. Bunge shares fell 0.5% to $92.02 in the after-hours trading session.

WD-40 Company WDFC posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company said it sees FY23 net sales of $535 million to $560 million and earnings of $4.80 to $5.00 per share. WD-40 Company shares dropped 4.8% to $170.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY to post a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $149.66 million after the closing bell. Tilray Brands shares gained 6.6% to close at $2.60 on Thursday.

H.B. Fuller Company FUL boosted its quarterly dividend from $0.19 per share to $0.205 per share. The company recently reported downbeat results for its first quarter. H.B. Fuller shares dropped 1.5% to close at $64.10 on Thursday.

