PriceSmart, WD-40 Company And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 10, 2023 4:14 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion after the closing bell. PriceSmart shares rose 2% to $71.56 in after-hours trading.
  • Bunge Limited BG agreed to acquire the port-based refinery located in IMTT's Avondale Terminal, Louisiana from Fuji Oil New Orleans, LLC. Bunge shares fell 0.5% to $92.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • WD-40 Company WDFC posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company said it sees FY23 net sales of $535 million to $560 million and earnings of $4.80 to $5.00 per share. WD-40 Company shares dropped 4.8% to $170.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY to post a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $149.66 million after the closing bell. Tilray Brands shares gained 6.6% to close at $2.60 on Thursday.
  • H.B. Fuller Company FUL boosted its quarterly dividend from $0.19 per share to $0.205 per share. The company recently reported downbeat results for its first quarter. H.B. Fuller shares dropped 1.5% to close at $64.10 on Thursday.

