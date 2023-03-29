Cintas, Lululemon Athletica And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Cintas Corporation CTAS to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares rose 0.5% to $446.00 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares rose 0.5% to $446.00 in after-hours trading. Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong forecast. Lululemon shares jumped 13% to $362.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong forecast. Lululemon shares jumped 13% to $362.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting RH RH to have earned $3.34 per share on revenue of $779.75 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares rose 1.3% to $244.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal third quarter. Cal-Maine Foods shares climbed 3.6% to $56.20 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal third quarter. Cal-Maine Foods shares climbed 3.6% to $56.20 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. PAYX to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion before the opening bell. Paychex shares rose 3.5% to $112.80 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts