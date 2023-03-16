ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Dollar General, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 16, 2023 4:10 AM | 1 min read
Dollar General, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. JBL to post quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 1.7% to $81.73 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corporation DG to have earned $2.96 per share on revenue of $10.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares rose 0.7% to $220.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Five Below Inc FIVE reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak first-quarter earnings forecast. Five Below shares dropped 2.7% to $192.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Before the markets open, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM is expected to post quarterly earnings at $5.45 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma shares gained 1.6% to $120.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect FedEx Corporation FDX to post quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $22.76 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares gained 0.8% to $196.94 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Top 4 Industrials Stocks That May Plunge

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved