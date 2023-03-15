ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Adobe, SentinelOne And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 15, 2023 4:07 AM | 1 min read
Adobe, SentinelOne And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $229.72 million before the opening bell. Babcock & Wilcox shares rose 0.2% to $5.43 in after-hours trading.
  • SentinelOne, Inc. S reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter. The company, however, but issued full-year revenue guidance below analyst estimates. SentinelOne shares gained 4.8% to $15.16 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. ADBE to have earned $3.68 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.1% to $333.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Lennar Corporation LEN reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Lennar shares gained 3.4% to $104.21 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Tutor Perini Corporation TPC to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $976.17 million after the closing bell. Tutor Perini shares fell 4.3% to $7.13 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Insiders Buying Newell Brands And 2 Other Stocks

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasConsumer DiscretionaryHomebuildingStocks To WatchStocks to Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved