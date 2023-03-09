US Stocks Turn Lower; S&P 500 Down 1%

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.88% to 32,510.83 while the NASDAQ fell 1.34% to 11,421.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,948.74.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares rose by 1.1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included ReNew Energy Global Plc RNW , up 4%, and Genie Energy Ltd. GNE , up 4%.

In trading on Thursday, financial shares dipped by 2.5%.

Top Headline

JD.com, Inc JD reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

JD.com reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 7.1% year-on-year to $42.84 billion, beating the consensus of $42.73 billion. Non-GAAP net income per ADS of $0.70 beat the consensus of $0.50.

Equities Trading UP

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. OCEA shares shot up 75% to $8.19 after the company shared detailed research data on anti-tumor pathway discoveries and their potential for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic melanoma, and glioblastoma by Scientific Co-founder, Dr. Jack A. Elias, MD.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. NLTX got a boost, shooting 32% to $0.6979. Neoleukin Therapeutics engaged SVB Securities to assist in reviewing strategic alternatives. The company also approved a further corporate restructuring to preserve cash, including reducing its workforce by approximately 70%.

Holley Inc. HLLY shares were also up, gaining 53% to $3.03 after the company reported Q4 financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA shares tumbled 23% to $0.7960 after the company reported Q4 financial results.

Shares of SVB Financial Group SIVB were down 47% to $141.55 after the parent of Silicon Valley Bank announced proposed offerings of common stock and convertible preferred stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV was down, falling 45% to $1.1609 after the company announced topline data from its INSPIRE 2.0 study in acute spinal cord injury, in which the primary endpoint was not met.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $76.80 while gold traded up 0.8% at $1,832.90.

Silver traded up 0.2% to $20.185 on Thursday while copper rose 0.1% to $4.0300.

Euro zone

European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.22%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.63% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.45%. The German DAX gained 0.01% French CAC 40 fell 0.12% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.72%.

Payroll employment in the French private sector rose by 0.2% to 21.03 million during the fourth quarter, compared to a 87.6 thousand growth in the prior three-month period.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.63%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 0.63% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.22%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.9%.

Chinese annual inflation rate eased to 1.0% in February from 2.1% in the previous month, while producer prices declined 1.4% from a year ago in February. The Japanese economy grew by an annualized rate of 0.1% in the fourth quarter versus the preliminary figure of a 0.6% growth.

Economics

US initial jobless claims climbed by 21,000 from the prior week to 211,000 in the week ending March 4, higher than market estimates of 195,000.

US natural-gas supplies dropped 84 billion cubic feet last week, the EIA said.

