Top 5 Consumer Staples Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In March

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI

United Natural Foods reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and cut FY23 EPS guidance. "Our second quarter sales grew over 5% compared to the prior year as more customers bought more categories, private brands, and professional services driving sales to over $7.8 billion," said Sandy Douglas, UNFI’s Chief Executive Officer. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $26.60 .

RSI Value: 11.80

11.80 UNFI Price Action: Shares of United Natural Foods dropped 28.1% to close at $29.47 on Wednesday.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. FREE

Whole Earth Brands is expected to release its financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, March 13, 2023. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $2.77.

RSI Value: 27.99

27.99 FREE Price Action: Shares of Whole Earth Brands fell 5.4% to close at $2.80 on Wednesday.

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO

Mission Produce is projected to release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2023 after the market closes on March 9, 2023. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $10.97.

RSI Value: 26.26

26.26 AVO Price Action: Shares of Mission Produce fell 3.4% to close at $11.01 on Wednesday.

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL

Hormel reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer said, "While many areas of the business performed ahead of last year, our results were disappointing and below our expectations, reflecting the persistent impact from inflationary pressures, supply chain inefficiencies and lower-than-expected sales volumes across our business segments." The company’s 52-week low is $39.85.

RSI Value: 23.99

23.99 HRL Price Action: Shares of Hormel Foods rose 0.6% to close at $40.23 on Wednesday.

Veru Inc. VERU

The FDA declined to grant Veru’s request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin to treat hospitalized adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The company has a 52-week low of $2.25.

RSI Value: 19.33

19.33 VERU Price Action: Shares of Veru rose 1.3% to close at $2.39 on Wednesday.

Read More: Investor Sentiment Declines Further After Dow Settles Lower