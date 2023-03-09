ñol


American Express, BJ's Wholesale Club And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 9, 2023 4:05 AM | 1 min read

With US futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion before the opening bell. BJ's Wholesale shares rose 2.3% to $76.00 in after-hours trading.
  • American Express Company AXP reported a 120 million share repurchase authorization and increased its quarterly dividend from $0.52 to $0.60 per share. American Express shares rose 1.5% to $177.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Oracle Corporation ORCL to have earned $1.20 per share on revenue of $12.42 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Oracle shares rose 0.2% to close at $88.49 on Wednesday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Asana, Inc. ASAN reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Asana shares jumped 24.2% to $22.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect JD.com, Inc. JD to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $42.96 billion before the opening bell. JD.com shares rose 0.8% to $47.35 in after-hours trading.

