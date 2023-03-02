ñol


Tesla, Best Buy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 2, 2023 4:05 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. M to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 1% to $20.64 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to have earned $2.11 per share on revenue of $14.72 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Best Buy shares rose 0.9% to $83.26 in after-hours trading.
  • Tesla Inc TSLA held its first Investor Day event on Wednesday, where the company’s CEO Elon Musk unveiled the third part of his Master Plan. Tesla shares dropped 5.6% to $191.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • After the markets close, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.21 per share on revenue of $55.53 billion. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $478.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect The Kroger Co. KR to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $34.88 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.1% to $43.35 in after-hours trading.

