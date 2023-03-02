Tesla, Best Buy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. M to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 1% to $20.64 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to have earned $2.11 per share on revenue of $14.72 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Best Buy shares rose 0.9% to $83.26 in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc TSLA held its first Investor Day event on Wednesday, where the company's CEO Elon Musk unveiled the third part of his Master Plan. Tesla shares dropped 5.6% to $191.40 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.21 per share on revenue of $55.53 billion. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $478.20 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect The Kroger Co. KR to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $34.88 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.1% to $43.35 in after-hours trading.

