Tesla, Best Buy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Macy's, Inc. M to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $8.25 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares gained 1% to $20.64 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to have earned $2.11 per share on revenue of $14.72 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Best Buy shares rose 0.9% to $83.26 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc TSLA held its first Investor Day event on Wednesday, where the company’s CEO Elon Musk unveiled the third part of his Master Plan. Tesla shares dropped 5.6% to $191.40 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- After the markets close, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.21 per share on revenue of $55.53 billion. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $478.20 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect The Kroger Co. KR to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $34.88 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.1% to $43.35 in after-hours trading.
Read This Next: Top 5 Tech Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In March
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.