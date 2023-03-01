ñol


Nvidia, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 1, 2023 4:07 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $7.60 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 2.2% to $148.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Nvidia Corp. NVDA filed for an S-3 registration statement with the SEC for a mixed-shelf offering of as much as $10 billion. Nvidia shares dropped 1.7% to $228.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW to have earned $2.21 per share on revenue of $22.69 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lowe's shares fell 0.9% to $204.00 in after-hours trading.

  • HP Inc. HPQ reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said it sees Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.73 to $0.83 per share and FY23 adjusted earnings of $3.20 to $3.60 per share. HP shares gained 3.3% to $30.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Salesforce, Inc. CRM to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion after the closing bell. Salesforce shares fell 0.4% to $162.92 in after-hours trading.

