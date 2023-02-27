ñol


Seagen, Occidental Petroleum And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 27, 2023 3:44 AM | 1 min read
With US futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY to post quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $8.66 billion after the closing bell. Occidental Petroleum shares dropped 0.1% to $58.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter. Kosmos Energy shares dropped 4% to $7.26 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Li Auto Inc. LI to have earned $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Li Auto shares fell 0.1% to $23.20 in after-hours trading.

  • Pfizer Inc PFE is in early discussions to purchase Seagen Inc SGEN in a deal likely valued at more than $30 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday. Seagen shares fell 0.5% to close at $161.37 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.1 billion after the closing bell. Zoom Video shares gained 0.9% to $74.60 in after-hours trading.

